Several Christmases ago, my wife and I had to remove a huge, gargantuan pine tree from our backyard. To the tree remover’s surprise, the tree was actually three pine trees in one it seemed. At the base they were one, but they then branched off to form what appeared to be other large mature trees, and to make matters worse the middle tree was dying, fast. Because of this, the whole tree, which hung over my house, had to be cut down. Thank the Lord, everything went according to plan. No trees on the house, and more importantly, no injuries.
Weeks after the tree was removed, we still had a large stump that my boys loved to use for a type of diving platform as they jumped into the air. More platforms meant more distance for their invisible motorcycle jumps! What we did not see was the sticky sap that had accumulated on the stump, adorned their shoes, and now the kids tracked into the house, all over the sea of carpet.
Evidently, the old tree still had some fight in him as he would not go down without trying to get the last word in. Removing the sap was a family bonding experience to say the least and a good lesson for us all: no matter what needs to go in your life, let it go and do not play with it!
We can learn from this in our lives. There are things the Lord calls us to let go of. Things He knows will metastasize and devour us. Things we must walk away from. Once we are obedient, we need not revisit the old places where the sin once grew. Vacate the premise and do not use the old sin neighborhood as a platform for any other purpose in your life.
If you don’t watch out, you may track some old stains back in. Be sure to check your heart and your shoes, as you give all of who you are to Jesus.
