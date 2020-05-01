I once heard a story of a man who was in a counseling session with his wife and his pastor. The man’s marriage had to be salvaged. The man had been struggling with his anger and did not think there was any way he could control it.
As the preacher probed and his wife spoke up, the man seemed to, once again, spin out of control with his outrageous temper. The man finally said, “I just can’t get this temper under control!” At that moment, the man’s cell phone rang and he politely said, “Hold on one minute,” and cheerfully said, “Hello,” as he answered the phone. The preacher and wife were amazed at the man’s sudden change of tone and the fact that his temper had subsided so quickly.
The man had the strength all along to contain himself, he simply chose not to.
Oftentimes, Christians are given tests bigger than we can handle to develop us (see James 1:2-3). Jesus promises the strength and grace we need, but do we rely on it or do we make excuses?
In old buildings, you may still see the “IN CASE OF FIRE BREAK GLASS” signs that encase the axe and hose used for a fire emergency. The solution is there and must be relied upon for it to work. You have to get into the solution for it to affect you. Jesus’ power, in any given circumstance, is the same way…you must reach out for it. Do not pray if you are not ready to receive. Prayer moves us to action, and we must see that we are the vehicle that God drives by the power of the Holy Spirit to accomplish His God-sized will. He is not our co-pilot; He is the one in control, especially if we are out of control.
– Michael Miller is the pastor of Fort Payne First United Methodist Church.
