There are a lot of things in our life that grab our attention, some good, and some bad. For instance: blue flashing lights in the rearview mirror, a weather alert app during storms, your child’s cry, a promotion from your boss, a timely text when in need. Each grab your heart and pull your thoughts to a laser like focus at a point in time.
Although there is a wide range of very different things that grab your attention, what of these things are most important? Have you ever asked yourself what makes things important to you personally? You see, God has given you authority over this value process because you can choose what you look at, find significant and what will be important in your life.
Some people will travel hours to buy an expensive doll. Others will pay thousands of dollars for a famous autographed baseball. When all is said and done, what value will a baseball or antique doll have in eternity? What have you pursued in your lifetime? A hundred years from now, will it be a trinket or a treasure? The choice now is yours; the redeeming value will be judged by God. What will you choose to grab your attention today?
– Michael Miller is the pastor of Fort Payne First United Methodist Church.
