I love the local church despite its flaws, personalities and problems. The local church is God’s headquarters for His Kingdom. Jesus established the church and almost 90 percent of all the references in the New Testament to the church are to local assemblies.
But no one church is perfect. Every church is flawed because we are flawed human beings who comprise the church.
So I ask the question…how do you view your church? Denomination? Does it have all the truth? If you think it does, you most likely are following a cult and/or cultic leader.
No one church has all the truth. Every church is still seeking for areas of truth because the persons and pastors in those churches have not “arrived to the all the truth.”
When I refer to “truth” I am not referring to the truth of who Jesus is and what salvation is. Jesus is the only, unique Son of God of whom God said “no man can come to the Father except through Him.” (John 14:6) The way of salvation is by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone. It seems the Bible is rather clear on that.
But there are other issues that we don’t have full revelation on that churches/pastors can disagree: Communion, Baptism, spiritual gifts, end times, church government. That is fine because you can get to Heaven without knowing “the truth” about any or all of these issues.
So when it comes to these areas of “truth” we need to walk in humility realizing we may be following our “traditions instead of truth.” A teachable spirit to learn from one another will foster you growing in your understanding. We must not elevate our traditions to the level of truth.
So, we need to agree on what is essential and walk in love and humility in areas where we are all still searching. As St. Augustine said, “In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things, charity.”
I have been raised a Baptist all my life. But I can remember distinctly the time when I discovered “that God was not a Baptist.” WOW – you talk about a life changing event. Instead, Jesus is the King and is establishing a Kingdom that transcends our denominational titles. Let’s pray and work toward, “Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done; on earth, as it is in Heaven.”
– David Cofield is the pastor at Rainsville Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.