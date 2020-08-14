I would like to address a problem we are facing in America in regards to ethnic and culture issues. You will notice I did not say race problems. I will address that a little later.
We have Black Lives Matter who state that the African Americans are being discriminated against by those of white privilege. But this is not the only issue: we have Hispanics and whites not getting along. African American and Hispanics do not get along.
We should consider this: through Adam and Eve we have one human race. There is no white race, or African American, Asian or Latino race. There is only one human race. But we have people across the globe with differing amounts of the pigment called Melanin. The more Melanin your body produces the darker your skin tone will be. All people of all ethnic groups have similar DNA characteristics because we all originate from a single set of parents!
Certain groups in our country would have us to be divided over the issue of Melanin. We need to admit that there have been racial problems in the past that have hurt and killed many over the years of our country. But to create a backlash with protests, looting, violence, and murder will not fix the experiences from the past.
This is where I believe the Christian faith is so important for our country. Because Jesus Christ taught us to love one another! The Apostle Paul states in Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.”
We need to return to our Christian roots and Jesus teachings. The issue is not the color of skin, it is SIN. Sin allows us to hurt one another and then excuse our behavior later. Sin creates in you and me a selfish pride
But Jesus taught us to love and respect one another no matter our differences. Remember the Good Samaritan? As Christians we are taught to love, not hate. To encourage, not envy. To build up one another in love. When our country denies these teachings we have a morality that has no firm foundation. Everyone does what is right in their own eyes. But if we love God and our neighbor we will then have worldwide Peace!
Wayne Hrenyk is the pastor at Hammondville Church of God 7th day.
