Because Jesus gave His life, dying on the cross, we are set free to be God’s own people and given new life in Jesus’ name! This month I continue to share and lift up what the Lord’s death has afforded and made possible in us as believers.
Jesus’ death gives us hope beyond anything in this world. A hope that is established by the death and resurrection of our Lord. Because He lives so do we, and there precisely is our hope.
Too often though we speak of hope like a garnish on a plate… hear me out for a moment. You garnish a plate with decorative items, a flower perhaps or a neatly folded napkin. As beautiful as any garnish can be, it is never the actual meal, and never intended to even be eaten in the first place. A garnish is a decorative piece and that is it!
That is how we often speak of hope. Hope becomes this add-on, a decoration even to our Christian faith. Instead of hope being the very thing that we are depending and counting on!
Hope is so much more than just a nice thing we add. Hope is more than an optimistic ideal of what we want to see happen! Hope in reality is more like a four-lettered word – it jars you, shocks you, and calls us to so much more! We rarely speak of hope like this, but maybe we should!
There is so much anxiety, fear, worry, and distress in our world and I believe we need to hear about the Biblical, Christ-centered hope we have!
Paul describes the hope we have knowing that Jesus has saved us in Romans 8:24-25:
For in this hope we were saved. But hope that is seen is no hope at all. Who hopes for what they already have? But if we hope for what we do not yet have, we wait for it patiently.
Is this not the same hope we too have today? We wait patiently for the Lord’s deliverance because we know it is true!
The Bible uses hope not in a wishy-washy, maybe, kinda sorta way... but an assured trust in what is to come, even if we cannot see it now! If we put our hope in what we already have, then that is not hope at all. I Corinthians 15:9 – “If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are of all people most to be pitied.”
And so we cling even more to this four-lettered word “hope” knowing that the Lord will bring it to bear. May the hope of our Lord Jesus be with you all.
– Ian Conerly is the pastor at New Oregon United Methodist Church in Fort Payne.
