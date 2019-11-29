Christmas is wonderful for many, yet it can be blue for many others. What can we do in this special season? Come and bring December in by beginning the celebrations of Christ’s birth. We will sing, share God’s story in word and song and think about the joys and challenges of the season.
Christmas is pictured as a time of celebration where families and friends gather together for big fun with lots of perfect presents, good food and good will. But it may sometimes be a bittersweet time as we remember dreams dashed, empty chairs around the table and occasions that require celebrating in new or different ways with new people. How are we supposed to cope when unexpected events may make Christmas decorations hard to appreciate?
Blue Christmas services are a chance to celebrate in a somewhat different way as we seek to rejoice in what is the truth – that Jesus came as a baby to demonstrate perfect love. We will remember what was and try to move forward appreciating what is and our hopes for the year to come. This is only the second year Blue Christmas has been celebrated at First Presbyterian Church. Last year the remarks after the service were, “This was worthwhile, a blessed service. We must do this again.”
As we move past the Thanksgiving holiday and into the last month of 2019, let’s get together and focus on the light of Christ that can overcome any darkness in the world. Join us at First Presbyterian Church as we reflect on what’s passed and rejoice in God’s plan for tomorrow. Service will begin at noon on Dec. 10, with a light fellowship luncheon to follow.
A few notes about First Presbyterian (PCUSA) Church of Fort Payne:
Some people call this the mother church of the area. Founded as a mission church in 1829 by Cumberland Presbyterians whose first leaders included new pioneers and Native Americans, we are listed on the Hallelujah Trail as an example of reformed architecture. When you walk in, you will feel the peace of the place and have time to enjoy the stories illustrated in the stained glass windows. We are next door to First United Methodist and First Baptist where Third Street North runs into Grand Avenue. First Presbyterian Church is a perfect place to celebrate the past, present, and future, “A precious little church with a huge heart,” as one respondent says. Its people are both thankful for what has been and excited about what’s coming in the future as God’s church just keeps moving forward seeking to do God’s will, while saving that which is lost and serving those in need. All are welcome here.
