Janet Paschal, member of the Gospel Hall of Fame and frequent guest on the Gaither Homecoming Tour, will be performing a Christmas Concert at Rainsville First Baptist Church on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. There is no charge and no love offering will be received. The church is located at 223 Church Avenue, Rainsville. For more information, visit www.rainsvillefirst.com or call 256-638-3141. David O. Cofield, pastor, invites everyone to attend this Christmas night of worship.
Janet Paschal has more than 20 recordings to her credit. She has been nominated for numerous Grammy and Dove Awards, and is a survivor of breast cancer, an author of two books and is a frequent speaker at women’s conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.