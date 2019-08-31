Genesis 39:21-23 NLT - But the Lord was with Joseph in the prison and showed him his faithful love. And the Lord made Joseph a favorite with the prison warden.
22 Before long, the warden put Joseph in charge of all the other prisoners and over everything that happened in the prison.
23 The warden had no more worries, because Joseph took care of everything. The Lord was with him and caused everything he did to succeed.
Let me start today and say that God loves everyone with a love that our human minds really can’t comprehend. God’s grace is matchless, and his mercy continues to endure. The writing of Peter is true when it says that “God is not willing that any should perish, but that all come to repentance.” However, we must understand that God uses the hardships of life to shape us as we turn on the wheel of the potter.
Adversity shouldn’t derail us from the track of Christian living. Do you think it’s possible that life has been moving you from the existence you have known, to a very different outcome and purpose than you imagined? According to scripture, when we believe in a sovereign God and live for him, our lives are constantly being transformed. What has happened in the past has been moving us toward the time we were prepared for. God intends that our lives progress spiritually speaking, and our historical and present human experience is a part of the spring-board for coming glory with Christ.
Let me encourage you and say that the, “same story, different day” mentality doesn’t have to be our cycle of life. The mindset of “as it was, so it is” will leave you discouraged.
The mistreatment of Joseph and his time in prison did not stop him from believing that God was for him and not against him. We must continue to have faith that our supernatural God is involved in our natural lives.
Is there chaos, heartache, and trouble? You better believe it. However, we also must believe that like Joseph, God will provide us with wisdom and the resources to accomplish what he has arranged for us, and that he has attached the “super” to our “natural.”
– Pastor Cates Noles,
Rainsville Community Church
