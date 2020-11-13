To help decorate the city for Christmas, Mountain Valley News and Rainsville Chamber of Commerce ask businesses, churches, civic organizations, and interested individuals to decorate a section in the Rainsville City Park with a scene depicting a favorite Christmas setting.
Be sure to add a sign with the name of the business, organizations, church, or individual.
LED lighting should be used for displays to prevent power outage in the park. Displays should be in place by Friday, December 4, 2020, in time for the Christmas parade.
Visitors can then enjoy the park all season long.
Since this is a contest, MVN will feature each display on Facebook with the opportunity for the public to select their favorite display.
Voting will take place between Dec. 5, 2020 and Dec. 17, 2020.
$300 will be awarded to the first-place winner.
If you are interested in participating, please let Sandy or Ruth at the Chamber of Commerce know so that they can reserve your spot.
You may email them at chamber@farmerstel.com or call 256-638-7800.
