Proverbs 17:1 NLT - Better a dry crust eaten in peace than a house filled with feasting--and conflict.
A piece of bread and some peace and quiet are hard to beat, if I paraphrase.
To use a term from a card game; “four of a kind beats a full house”.
1 Corinthians 12:13b NLT - But we have all been baptized into one body by one Spirit, and we all share the same Spirit.
As the body of Christ, we are connected by the unity of the Spirit. It’s important that we love each other and when we love each other there will be, to some degree, joy, peace and harmony. Church should be a place where people of like faith gather to worship, and we should like each other. The church experience would not be good if no one got along. Rumors aren’t good, gossip isn’t right, accusations without justification shouldn’t be shared. Tension and strife can be and most of the time is painful, but unity is precious and is a gift from the Lord. If we have and live in unity, all things are possible. We need only to remember the tower of Babel to know that.
We all know that nothing works right in a divided church. Unity is sometimes hard to get, and easy to lose. Unity isn’t easy, it’s not an accident; we need to work at it and pray for it.
Philippians 2:1-2 NLT - Is there any encouragement from belonging to Christ? Any comfort from his love? Any fellowship together in the Spirit? Are your hearts tender and compassionate?
2 Then make me truly happy by agreeing wholeheartedly with each other, loving one another, and working together with one mind and purpose.
Unity isn’t easy, it’s not an accident; we need to work at it and pray for it. One paraphrase reads: If Christ’s love has made a difference in your life, if being in the community of the Spirit means anything, if you have a heart, and if you care…then agree, love, and be deep spirited friends.
It’s as simple as practicing what we preach in the way we treat each other. We all can agree I feel sure, that it is easier to talk about than to put into practice. Let me share this quote with you I saved. I’m not sure who wrote it.
“To live above with saints we love, will all be glory.
To live below with the saints we know, now that’s another story”
Let the church find and keep “unity.”
– Pastor Cates Noles,
Rainsville Community Church
