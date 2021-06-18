I’ll never forget my “Prodigal Son” moment in my senior year of high school. My family had some land in the country and my father had just purchased a used tractor for the pasture. The air-conditioned cab and extra horsepower were major upgrades from our previous one. Anxious to show off, I invited one of my friends to take a ride with me in the cab. At a crucial point in the journey and losing any sense of good judgement, I intentionally decided to drive through a water hole. To my horror, the tractor immediately got stuck and I was faced with a long walk to deliver the bad news to my dad. I had my speech prepared, “Father, I no longer deserve to be your son…”, but Dad showed me an outpouring of mercy that day. There were consequences of course (considering it took Dad’s truck and a wrecker to get it out) - I didn’t get to use the new tractor again for quite a while. The way Dad treated me that day has helped me many times since then to meditate on the merciful heart of our Heavenly Father.
Amazingly, I’m now the age of my father when I was 18 and I pray that I will have the virtues that he modeled for me. I have very fond memories of reading the children’s Bible with him as he imparted his faith to me and his love for the Sacred Scriptures. He taught me to love, cherish, and respect my mother and I am so thankful for their 44 years (and counting) marriage together. He instilled in me a pride for our country and the real sacrifices necessary for our freedom as a Marine. I greatly admire my dad’s time as an Auburn football player and the discipline required to be the best athlete despite not having some of the natural size advantages. He continues to show me the values of gratitude and service as a deacon in the Catholic Church. Perhaps I am most grateful for his generosity of time. Whether it was coaching our sports or just playing games, Dad’s hobby was investing in his five children.
As I’ve gotten older my original view of Dad as an invincible superhero may have faded, but my love and respect for my father (both strengths and weaknesses) have only grown. Happy Father’s Day!
– Rev. Rick Chenault, pastor, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.