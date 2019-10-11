Ephesians 1:18-19, “I pray that your hearts will be flooded with light so that you can see something of the future he has called you to share...”
Some may remember several years ago there were these 3D pictures, the official name was “autostereograms.” 3D pictures sounds better.
The idea was that the longer you stared at the picture you were supposed to be able to see images appear, some saw a spaceship, some saw a shark, some saw a ballerina, some saw nothing.
The other day a church member posted a picture on social media and the caption read, “Out our back window.”
I looked and looked, zoomed in and panned around and I could not for the life of me see what was “out his back window.”
I looked, was it a bear? Was it a mountain lion? Was it ET? For the life of me, I could not see it.
I was getting frustrated and I started to send him a message and have him to tell me where in the picture I should be looking, and then it hit me — duh — it was the picture itself. God’s beauty in color.
How quickly we lose our sight or can’t see the forest for the trees.
God does something good in our lives, he answers a prayer, he bails us out, he provides for us a miracle, and then the next time a problem comes along, we act as if God’s miracle never happened or our prayer has fallen on deaf ears.
How quickly we lose sight of our hope. In our daily life, it is easy to go through life focusing on the next destination, the next event, the next meeting and the next stop.
It becomes easier to move from house to gas station, gas station to work, work to Wal-Mart instead of from hope to hope, life to life.
It’s easy to allow people, places and problems to become distracting diversions that keep us from the need for devotion with God. Between morning devotions and evening prayer we can get stuck in the wasteland of the world —always looking, but never truly seeing; always moving, but never really going anywhere.
Proverbs 29:18, “Where there is no vision…the people perish.”
Where is the hope in this season? Where can you be thankful? Where is God in your life? Just like in the picture maybe you’re struggling to see him but he is standing so close you can reach out and touch him.
The God in you can always see the God who is just beyond you.
This column was written by Darrell Morgan when he was serving as the pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Fort Payne. This column originally ran in the Saturday-Sunday, November 18-19, 2017 edition of the Times-Journal.
