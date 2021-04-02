While in India, the only light I had in my room in our mud hut was a small brass oil lamp, about half the size of my hand. I had bought it in the village market that was twice a week in the town square, and it reminded me of a genie lamp. I still have it in my office at the church. I would fill the little engraved lamp with kerosene from time to time and amazingly, it was all the light I needed in the evenings as I would write letters home to sweet home Alabama. At first glance, one may wonder how something so small could be all the light I needed, but my eyes grew used to what I needed out of necessity.
In Psalm 18:28 scripture tells us “You, Lord, keep my lamp burning; my God turns my darkness into light”. I never fully understood the significance or role of a lamp until India when I relied on it every day for light to guide me. I did not have a flashlight or cell phone or electricity in the room of my mud hut. The oil lamp sustained me and gave me what I needed. So, it is with our Lord. He provides just what we need, when we need it: the oil for your lamp. It is God who keeps your life shining and your heart beating, not you. No matter the upheaval you face or spin cycle of life you experience, God is your peace, because the peace of a Christ follower comes from within not without. Don’t let the world rob your joy; God designed your soul to be bullet proof if you will lean on His promises. So, enjoy the One who gives you what you need to keep your lamp burning.
– Reverend Michael Miller, Fort Payne First United Methodist Church.
