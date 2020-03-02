Merriam-Webster dictionary decided in 2018 to include a new word, “dumpster fire.” I think the authors were convinced after watching American politics played out daily (and hourly) on national cable news and through social media, that America now knows what a “dumpster fire” is.
Arthur C. Brooks wrote a new book in 2019 in which he said, “America is addicted to political contempt…” He further speaks of the problem in terms of drug addiction and those seeking to commodify contempt as “political meth dealers.”
“This isn’t hyperbolic language. Studies show the way that certain social media behaviors and patters evoke hormonal responses in the brain and how aspects of these platforms are engineered to be addictive,” writes Daniel Patterson. Brooks warns we might need a Surgeon General’s warning to be placed on cable news and social media.
Where this addiction gets its most fuel is ravaged hate in “believing your ideology or political agenda is based in love and your opponent’s ideology is based in hate.” (Brooks)”
Hate is destroying our lives. It spews its ugly venom onto Tweeter, Facebook, spouses, children, employers, our “political enemies,” fellow drivers and even church. The only answer is a fresh baptism of love expressing itself with kindness toward one another.
Do you see your political opponent as one made in the image of God? One worthy of being treated with dignity and kindness? Kindness does not devoid itself of conflict, for we are commanded to “fight the good fight.” But kindness does replace the carnal weapons of the devil and the flesh with those of spiritual ones.
Peter in Gethsemane thought the way to “save Jesus” was to be a sword-waving disciple. Jesus’ response was one to replace and heal the ear chopped off by a misguided disciple and show Peter the way to victory was self-denial in death and a cross – true demonstration of love.
Christians are to be filled with the Spirit. It is a command. And how do we know if we are? Galatians 5:22 “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, …kindness.”
We give an answer, but with “gentleness and respect.” I Peter 3:15
So, if you are a political junkie, you may have to go cold-turkey to recover.
It’s ok if you do…you will survive and democracy will too.
If not that, then at least limit yourself to 20 minutes a day of news and counter that with at least 20 minutes of looking with “an unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord…” (II Corinthians 3:18)
Your soul will prosper and America will survive.
– David Cofield is the pastor at Rainsville Baptist Church.
Editor's note: This pastor's column was meant to print in the Feb. 29-March 1 edition of the Times-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.