Would you be amazed if you were told that a United States President went on national public radio throughout the United States and held a prayer meeting? In our 21st century people would say that he crossed the line. People would cry out “separation of Church and State.” But this amazingly happened in the Second World War. Franklin Delano Roosevelt on National Radio invited people all across America to pray with him for the safety of the soldiers as they invaded Hitler's vaunted “Fortress Europe.” Here is a portion what he said:
"I ask you to join with me in prayer: almighty God: Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity. Lead them straight and true; give strength to their arms, stoutness to their hearts, steadfastness in their faith. They will need thy blessings. Their road will be long and hard. For the enemy is strong. . . Some will never return. Embrace these, father, and receive them. . . Lead us to the saving of our country . . . and a peace that will let all of men live in freedom, reaping the just rewards of their honest toil. Thy will be done, almighty God. Amen.”
Little did people know that after this prayer this man spent the night weeping for these men, many of them to their deaths. I say not this to advocate war. But to recognize that the president and the congress need to remember what has made America great: men and women who were humbled before an almighty God.
Why do modern day historians want to erase the need for God in the past? Many of the founding fathers of America were drawn to the need of God and his help on their knees including Washington and Lincoln. I am sure that most in congress would disdain this immediately.
We do not need a president or a senator/congressman who wants to impress us with their college degrees as much as we need a man or woman who is humble enough to recognize our need of God to liberate this land of itself and its destructive pride. We need God to move in the hearts of the land again, to rediscover our godly heritage.
This Pastor's Corner column was written by Wayne Hrynk, who is the pastor at Hammondville Church of God 7th Day.
