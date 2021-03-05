Working in the food service industry can shine a light on the darker parts of humanity. Customers can be and frequently are infuriating in how they are clueless, offensive, difficult, cheap, or looking to pick a fight. As an employee, you cannot retreat from them. Instead you have to serve them with a smile. Over time you can easily recognize the clueless and difficult ones— “those people”—who can make your life as an employee miserable. I do not think it is uncommon for servers to become jaded and despise the very people they are employed to serve.
As someone who is no longer in the food serve industry but patronizes them as a customer, I try to never be one of “those people.” Sometimes I fail. Recently I asked a barista a simple question which had already been answered by a large sign right in front of my face: “Coffee Refills are Self-Serve.” After she politely pointed to the sign, I apologized for being one of “those people.” We both knew what I meant.
As a follower of Jesus, I attempt to be especially attentive to the kind of person I am becoming by tending to my character and staying alert as to whether my actions are good for my neighbor. Often, I fail. Even so, Christianity is not narrowly a self-help, personal-transformation, or personal-advancement religion. It’s meant to be a blessing for all people.
Regardless of how I tend to myself, living in the real world presents me with a whole host of people, “those people,” that I live shoulder-to-shoulder with. “Those people” go by many names; they are the people who admittedly I don’t do so well with—enemies, people who have wronged me, people who I fear or who intimidate me, or hurting people in need of help with little to offer (i.e. those considered “the least” in the eyes of a society).
When it comes to “those people,” what are our options? One option is to despise people. If you are a follower of Jesus, the Bible repeatedly tells us that we don’t have the privilege of a hard heart and despising one another. The only other option, really the only option for followers of Jesus, is to embark on a totally different path that is shaped by the words and ways Jesus. The path is marked by initiatives that are transformational to our relationships with “those people” and perhaps even transformational for them. The path is marked by love for our enemies, forgiveness, courage, and moving toward hurting people.
If you read the accounts of Jesus’ life, His story is so captivating. We find in Jesus’ life the story of how God has so generously dealt with “those people.” In following Jesus, we find the freedom and the strength to take this new path. Who knows, perhaps this path will end with our own captivating stories of hope where there was once only hurt and friends where there were once only enemies.
Dr. Marshall Henderson, pastor at FBC Fort Payne, AL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.