Have you ever wondered why so many Christians go to church?
Some say its good for you, it makes you feel good. Some say it’s an obligation, my parents went. My kids want me to go, my spouse wants me to go. It’s a Sunday habit. One person even claimed, “My cat whines if I don’t go to church.”
Hebrews 10:25 says, “And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near.” We need the encouragement of other Christians. Life is not easy and we all need help and support to carry on.
The God who created us knows all of our weaknesses and our needs. And so, Jesus founded his church for our benefit. Matthew 16:18 says, “and upon this rock I will build my church, and all the powers of hell will not conquer it.” Jesus knew how important the church would be for his followers.
We, as Christians, feel a deep need to worship God, to sing praises, and to hear God’s Word proclaimed. We need to share joys and concerns. We want to, and in fact are commanded to show God’s love to others. We need to be reminded of God’s love for each of us. We do this best in community with other Christians.
We are imperfect humans with many faults. And when we come together as the body of Christ, the church, we are still a group of imperfect humans. But as God’s church we are called to share our gifts and talents. When we many share our gifts and talents we truly become the body of Christ to glorify God, to be strengthened by God, and share the Good News of salvation in Jesus Christ.
We are commanded, we need, and we desire to be a part of the Body of Christ. You might simply say, we want to come to church.
Why do some Christians not attend church? That’s a great question . . for another day.
May grace be upon you. And may you find God’s peace as you travel this life.
– Rev. Tom Martin, First Presbyterian Church, Fort Payne
