Hebrews 1:1-2 KJV - God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets,
2 Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds;
The writer of Hebrews plainly states that it has been the practice of God to talk many times and in many different ways. The question today is, who is listening? If my count is correct, on 16 different occasions Jesus alluded to the fact that we have ears for a reason.
Mark 4:23-25 NLT - Anyone with ears to hear should listen and understand.”
24 Then he added, “Pay close attention to what you hear. The closer you listen, the more understanding you will be given—and you will receive even more.
25 To those who listen to my teaching, more understanding will be given. But for those who are not listening, even what little understanding they have will be taken away from them.”
Jesus is speaking and says, if I tell you something and you don’t listen, you could possibly lose what you’ve already heard. The implication is very clear and simple. What I’m saying is very important, so please listen. My experience is that on many occasions we are not very good listeners. As Christians, what we need hear is sometimes verbal as when someone is teaching or preaching. Sometimes what we need to hear is written, and at times implied.
Scriptures teach us of three different kinds of listeners. First is those who are dull of hearing.
Hebrews 5:11 KJV - Of whom we have many things to say, and hard to be uttered, seeing ye are dull of hearing.
Let’s watch ourselves that we don’t become dull of heart or calloused or allow our conscience become seared.
Secondly, we find listeners with itching ears.
2 Timothy 4:3-4 KJV - For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;
4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth and shall be turned unto fables.
Thirdly we read about “good hearted” listeners.
Luke 8:15 KJV - But that on the good ground are they, which in an honest and good heart, having heard the word, keep it, and bring forth fruit with patience.
In the book of Jonah, it only took one sermon for the city to hear and turn to God. The Queen of Sheba traveled many miles to hear the wisdom of Solomon. The book of Romans teaches that faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God.
What is it going to take for us to hear, listen, and understand?
– Pastor Cates Noles,
Rainsville Community Church
