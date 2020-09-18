“In the middle of the journey of our life I found myself within a dark woods where the straight way was lost.” – Dante Alighieri, Inferno
The quote above begins Dante’s conversion as he journeys through Hell, Purgatory and finally to Paradise in his masterpiece, The Divine Comedy. Sacred Scripture presents life in terms of the two roads, the way of life and the way of destruction. The early Christians were known as “followers of the way.” Like Dante, we have been invited to discover the straight way.
The preaching of Jesus begins with a call to conversion, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matthew 4:17). The basic understanding of our Christian faith is that we cannot accept the good news without first realizing the bad news. We have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. We cannot save ourselves. The practical wisdom of Alcoholics Anonymous captures this truth in the first three steps,
1. We admitted we were powerless over alcohol—that our lives had become unmanageable.
2. Came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.
3. Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church has a beautiful section on conversion, “Interior repentance is a radical reorientation of our whole life, a return, a conversion to God with all our heart, an end of sin, a turning away from evil, with repugnance toward the evil actions we have committed. At the same time it entails the desire and resolution to change one’s life, with hope in God’s mercy and trust in the help of his grace…The human heart is heavy and hardened. God must give man a new heart. Conversion is first of all a work of the grace of God who makes our hearts return to him: “Restore us to thyself, O LORD, that we may be restored!” (CCC 1431-1432).
Faith and conversion are inseparable on this journey, “repent and believe in the gospel” (Mark 1:15). As we experience the weight of our sins, we also rejoice in the Lord, who came not to condemn but to save us. In moments of confusion or discouragement may we not forget the words of Jesus, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6).
Rev. Rick Chenault is pastor at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
