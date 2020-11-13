I’m not perfect. I don’t have it all together. If I preach about self examination, spiritual inventory, and who or what you should be sold out to, and I don’t evaluate myself, I have failed everyone around me.
When you see how the people around you, including yourself, are dealing with hard times and valleys it will cause you to take a good look at the influence you have been. It will cause you to self reflect. It will show up when your boat that was anchored, now has drifted out to sea. You may not notice it at first, until you find yourself in rough waters, and you look and can’t see the shore anymore. This happens to us all at times. In this, if you’re not careful, you will slack up even more. You will find it easier to give in to the world, than to tighten your boot straps and dig in deeper. DON’T GIVE IN! Jesus was, is, and will always be the answer. It’s not time to let up, it’s time to press on!
Realization is the key to fixing it. Then when He shows you where you are, don’t be afraid to be transparent. Stop trying to make everyone think you’re super human, and let them see that your strength does not come from you, and that it’s okay to not be perfect, as long as we are clinging to the one who is. It’s okay to remove the mask of “everything is okay.” Maybe someone needs to see what’s really going on to be able to know that they can take their mask off too.
It’s okay, not to always be okay. That is the beginning of moving to a point of being okay. It’s Satan’s lie of “you don’t want anyone to see you like this, because they won’t think the same of you.” When we let go of that fear, that’s one thing Satan doesn’t have a grip on anymore. Letting others know that you are human too, really begins to minister to everyone around you, including yourself. They begin to see that they are not alone and isolated, and so do you! This can set you free in a way you never thought possible. Allow the Holy Spirit to show you where you are. Your Anchor, He’s still there. He never left! Stop trying to be captain of a ship that you’re not qualified to be in control of. Give yourself to Jesus and you will find yourself anchored once again. Know the waters may still be rough, but with Jesus as Captain, you can stay steady in the boat!
Brian Harris is pastor at Mountain View Baptist Church.
