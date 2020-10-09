As Christians and followers of Christ, we should have a leg-up on “race relations.” Why, you might ask? Well, because we know a secret that God has made known to us in His Word that should help to solve at least some of the challenges we face in dealing with those who may look a bit different or those who come from a different culture. What is that secret? The secret is this: every one of us is related. Yep, that’s correct; we all come from the same family. What do you mean, we all hail from the same family? If you believe the Bible to be true and to be clear in its teachings, then we all come from the same grandparents. That’s correct, the same grandparents. Indeed, those grandparents lived many years ago, but nonetheless, we all come from Adam and Eve.
The Bible insists that this is true not only genetically, but also spiritually. Romans 5:12 reads, “Therefore, just as through one man sin entered into the world, and death through sin, and so death spread to all men, because all sinned—”(in Adam). The Bible reenforces this truth in saying, “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” Therefore, “In Adam’s sin we sinned all,” as the New England Primer states. Thus, we have inherited his nature—all of us are sinners.
So, back to race relations, there is no such thing as “race relations” because there is only one race, the human one. It’s really human relations we are talking about. Do we have problems? Yes. I grew up in Memphis during the 50’s and 60’s. Every aspect of life was separate and nothing was equal. This was evil. We have truly come a long way since those days, but the continuing problem is my heart and yours. No government can change our hearts. It can give incentives, it can threaten, but it cannot transform them.
The gospel can and does make huge inroads into this problem. Here’s our opportunity to help the world to see how the Gospel creates a new heart. God puts his love in our hearts and asks us to do two things: To love him wholeheartedly and to love our neighbor as we do ourselves. Love those whom God puts in our path, remembering that the only real race is hurrying to love one another.
Pastor John Mathieu recently retired from Grace Presbyterian Church
