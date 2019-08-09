Mark 3:21 NLT - When his family heard what was happening, they tried to take him away. “He’s out of his mind,” they said.
I think we can agree that after the start of Jesus’ ministry, that wherever he went things were never quite the same. He would minister in ways that could have been considered both left and right of center. There was such a stir that the Sanhedrin were called to Capernaum to check out what was going on. People were asking questions about what he was teaching, and how he was performing the miracles? What’s the big deal about this “new Rabbi”?
Mark 3:22 NLT - But the teachers of religious law who had arrived from Jerusalem said, “He’s possessed by Satan, the prince of demons. That’s where he gets the power to cast out demons.”
The religious folks say He has a devil and his family says he’s crazy. We can just imagine what the popular opinion of Jesus was. I can almost hear people say that he better be careful, still others might have said he was pitiful. If you think about it, they were actually making excuses for Jesus. It’s quickly becoming that way for Christians who believe the gospel in full, and don’t take away the faith factor. If we quote the scripture and follow Jesus Christ we are viewed as beside ourselves. It’s almost as if people want us to hush so that we won’t embarrass ourselves. Many times however, we know that a lot of people bristle at anything that is not normal and common to them, or when it is not what they are used to. One analogy is like unexpectedly turning on a bright light in a crowded dark room. When that happens folks will react negatively, not because it gives light to the entire room, but because it hurts their eyes. Jesus was called crazy or beside himself, not because he didn’t help people, but because he sometimes made them feel uncomfortable. It is amazing to read here in Mark’s gospel account, that by consensus Jesus was called a crazy man, possessed by a devil. People couldn’t explain him, so they excused him.
So here’s a couple of questions for us today. Are we crazy about Christ? What are we accused of because of our relationship with God and Christ?
Are we “Crazy or Not”?
– Pastor Cates Noles
Rainsville Community Church
