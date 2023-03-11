Hip hip hooray! March 14 is Pi Day!

What do pie eaters and mathematicians have in common? They both love March 14, which is Pi Day.
Pi is an important number in math, representing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
What do pie eaters and mathematicians have in common? They both love March 14, which is Pi Day.
Pi is an important number in math, representing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
Although Pi is typically rounded down to 3.14, the number is infinite. In 2021 the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland calculated the most accurate value of Pi, which was more than 62 trillion digits long, according to the Guiness Book of World Records.
Pi has been around for 4,000 years and was used by ancient Babylonians, according to the Exploratorium, a San Francisco-based museum where Pi Day was first celebrated in the U.S. Early calculations of Pi were based on measurement until the Greek mathematician Archimedes became the first to use an algorithmic approach, according to PiDay.org, a website created to encourage learning in STEM subjects.
The Pi symbol was introduced in 1706 by mathematician William Jones, but it wasn’t made popular until Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler used it in 1737.
Former physicist Larry Shaw, who connected March 14 with 3.14, celebrated the first Pi Day at the Exploratorium with fruit pies and tea in 1988, and he led Pi Day parades there every year until his passing in 2017. The celebration continues and is spreading.
In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution marking March 14 as National Pi Day.
It’s interesting to note that March 14 is the birthdate of Albert Einstein and also the deathdate of Stephen Hawking, two of the world’s greatest mathematical minds.
We can’t think of a better way to honor them than by enjoying some pie.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Overcast. High near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:00:25 AM
Sunset: 05:46:38 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:06 AM
Sunset: 05:47:27 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 88%
Sunrise: 06:57:47 AM
Sunset: 06:48:16 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:56:28 AM
Sunset: 06:49:04 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:55:08 AM
Sunset: 06:49:52 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
Sunset: 06:50:39 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:52:27 AM
Sunset: 06:51:27 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.