How to have a less stressful Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday due to the food, games on the television and camaraderie among everyone.
However, Thanksgiving can also be very stressful if arguments break out. Combine family tensionwith the overwhelming amount of noise, the stress of cooking a big meal for a group, and the irritation that follows travel can all compound into a nervous breakdown.
There are steps and practices to maintain mental stability through the holiday and enjoy the day of love and gratitude as much as possible.
The most obvious source of stress and anxiety, especially if you’re hosting, is the preparation of the Thanksgiving feast.
The expectations can be incredibly daunting, especially for people who aren’t professional chefs. You must consider different allergies, dietary restrictions and personal preferences among your guests.
There's no shortcut to preparing the Thanksgiving meal with a large amount of work. Very rarely will everything fall perfectly into place. Keeping this in mind and setting realistic expectations for yourself will go a long way to keeping anxiety levels down.
Some food can be prepared and frozen ahead of time to make the process on the day as easy as turning the oven on and reheating it. Casseroles, cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing and even dinner rolls can all be made in the days before Thanksgiving.
Complete as much preparation on your turkey as possible in the days beforehand.
Rarely are people going to have the restaurant-level, industrial-size ovens that allow for 10 items to be cooked at once, so gather an idea of how long each item will take and plan them out accordingly.
The final thing to ease cooking on the day is to recruit help as there will more than likely be plenty of people around to help. Talk to your guests beforehand and gather together a small crew to aid you in cooking. This will make setting the table easier, any on-the-day food prep easier and will alleviate some of the stress of taking on this daunting task on your own.
Another major cause of stress on the day is generally the large number of people in a relatively small area.
One thing often ignored when hosting for Thanksgiving is your home’s plumbing. Most home plumbing systems already has a few partially clogged drains and even roots grown into the main sewer line. Under normal circumstances, waste from the home neatly flows past these obstacles, but add the strain from additional guest and a huge feast to those drains and it’s a disaster waiting to happen.
The day after Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for plumbers, dubbed “Brown Friday” according to RotoRooter.
Depending on whether you are hosting overnight guests, your plumbing could be affected by extra baths and showers, extra toilet flushes and food dropped into the disposal, which can swell in size.
The large amount of guests combined with the irritation that comes with hunger is a perfect recipe to cause unnecessary arguments.
Arguing about topics ranging anywhere from politics, table manners, family as a whole, or any number of other disagreements.
So how do you navigate the tumultuous seas of table talk? Prepare ahead of time.
Think ahead of time about certain topics that might cause unnecessary friction and make a list of these things. Being aware of what to avoid ahead of time will allow you to steer conversations away from them to avoid fights. Forcing yourself to politely excuse yourself from certain hot topics can also save all parties from an argument. Take a step outside to enjoy some fresh air and cool down, offer to help with the cooking, or even just spend some time with the children to relieve any tension that might come up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.