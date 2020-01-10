Non-profit opens new thrift store

The Children’s Advocacy Center works diligently for the protection of children. Under the umbrella of the CAC is The Gathering Place which is another avenue for protecting children from being victimized. To financially support this non-profit cause, a thrift store has been opened in downtown Fort Payne at 220 Gault Avenue S.
The idea for a thrift store started with Michelle Ibsen, Program Coordinator of The Gathering Place and Elizabeth Wheatley, Executive Director of the CAC. The doors of “Thrifty Outfitters” opened in November. The manager of the store is Payton Kirby and the assistant manager is Alex Smith. Kirby is a graduate of the University of Alabama and has a degree in business management and graphic design. Kirby and Ibsen came up with the name for the business and Kirby designed the logo.
The new business offers a wide variety of items such as home décor, furniture, kitchen wares, clothing for the entire family, shoes, jewelry, purses, books, DVD’s, art work, and more.
“You never know what you will find here since everything is donated, we are constantly adding new merchandise to the floor,” said Kirby. “Where else would you find a gun cabinet for $50 and an entertainment center for $25?”
Some of the furniture that is donated is in excellent condition, for the pieces that are not in mint condition it is a paradise to those who like to repurpose furniture. Shoppers will find the prices are marked “to move.”
Donations are tax deductible and those who purchase items have the satisfaction of knowing they are contributing to a good cause. Consumers also have the option of not accepting their change back, but instead contributing it to the non-profit organization.
“We are in need of shelving,” said Kirby. “If anyone has bookcases or shelving they could donate for displaying merchandise it would be greatly appreciated.” Anyone who would be willing to offer their handyman services free of charge would be welcomed as well as anyone who would offer free lumber for the project of building shelves as long as a volunteer carpenter can be found.
Any businesses that find they are closing their doors and have merchandise they would like to donate - it would be welcomed.
Ibsen said, “The store is also a place for families who use The Gathering Place to shop with the gift certificates we give them throughout the year.”
House calls to collect donations are not made, contributors need to bring their offerings to the store. A hand truck is available on property to assist in moving larger items into the store.
Hours of operation are Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. Found on Face book @ Thrifty Outfitters and Instagram @ cacthriftyoutfitters. Call 256-979-1453 for more information.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
