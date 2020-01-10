Fort Payne Parks and Rec chosen in nation-wide program

Fort Payne Parks and Recreation is one of five rural agencies in the nation selected by the National Recreation and Parks Association to participate in a Rural Learning Collaborative. Fort Payne will join Bainbridge Island, WA, Leadville, CO, Slatington, PA, and Newport, OR in this unique opportunity.
The Rural Learning Collaborative will focus on assessing, exploring and establishing partnerships in communities to leverage assets and overcome the various challenges faced with offering evidence-based programs and services.
The collaborative is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As part of the Rural Learning Collaborative, Fort Payne Parks and Recreation will be offering the Walk With Ease Program.
This program is a low-impact group-based walking program designed for people with arthritis, but anyone looking to incorporate physical activity into their lifestyle can participate, and it is especially great for older adults.
The anticipated start date for Walk With Ease is March.
The six-week program will meet three times a week for an hour and includes walking, stretching and education.
