"...It was all about promoting the kids and coaches, and that's still what I enjoy doing."
- Jeff Allen
"The 2001 team was a real Cinderella team. ...They had something inside them that refused to lose when it mattered. "
- Cristie Brothers
“Remember that as a mentor, you are someone's hero."
- Billy Colburn
"It was kind of like a dream come true to come back and coach at Crossville."
- Tracy Hulgan
"My dad coached me my whole life, all the way through high school. ...Everything I did, I did to try to make him proud."
- Matthew Lambert
"I was at Plainview two different times and the second time, I coached some kids whose daddies I had coached."
- Dale Pruitt
"I have about 35 years of coaching in and to be selected for this class is just an accomplishment. ...It's nice to be recognized for your service."
- C.M. Sanford
"Sports taught me how to lose with grace and how to appreciate winning. It taught me about working hard and achieving goals."
- Bill Smith
