We dedicate our April issue to recognizing inductees into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame.
Sports Editor Glendon Poe, Staff Writers Cinthia Rico and Saddler Emory join me in writing features about eight of the greatest figures in local athletics: Geraldine volleyball coaching great Cristie Brothers, Crossville and Collinsville high school basketball coach Tracy Hulgan, Fyffe and Birmingham Southern baseball player Matthew Lambert, Ider and Auburn basketball player Bill Smith, Plainview football coach Dale Pruitt, Fort Payne track and field coach C.M. Sanford, Fort Payne wrestling coach Billy Colburn, and longtime WQSB sports announcer Jeff Allen.
It's great to see people we've long admired get this special honor for demonstrating excellence.
This issue also brings more delicious recipes from our food columnist Amy Fischer. We asked her to cook up something with spring in mind and she didn't disappoint.
Finally, we conclude this issue with a recap of moments that have happened since our last issue, including actor Sandra Lafferty receiving a star on the Walk of Fame from Fort Payne Main Street, ribbon-cutting events for some exciting new businesses coming to our area and more!
Regards,
– Steven Stiefel,
Publisher/co-designer
