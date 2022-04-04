Community Calendar

• The Fort Payne Water Works Board next scheduled meeting is Thursday, April 7, 2022. The agenda has not yet been set.
• The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir will perform April 7-8 at 6:30 p.m. at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
• The Arts and Humanities Speakers’ Forum at Northeast Alabama Community College is April 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum. Two authors have been invited to speak on “Using Humor to Tell the Story.” They are Beth Ann Fennelly, former Mississippi Poet Laurette, and Harrison Scott Key, winner of the James Thurber Prize for American Humor. The panel discussion will be moderated by Don Noble, recipient of the 2017 Governor’s Arts Award. Each author will conduct a master class in the English Building on April 7, from 2:30-4:00 p.m., followed by a book signing and reception.
• One Year and Counting Anniversary Breakfast for Marked for Life Ministries is April 8 at 7:30 a.m. at the Hope Center.
• Community Easter Egg Hunt is April 9 at 1 p.m. at Rainsville Technology.
• Free Early Spring Hike in DeSoto State Park is April 9 at 10 a.m. Meet at the Benefield Interpretive Center next to the Country Store. For ages 8 and up. Two mile hike round trip on moderate rocky terrain. Email brittney.hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov for more information.
• Fort Payne High School’s prom is scheduled for April 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Little River Canyon Center. Tickets can be purchased in the Culinary Lab.
• Run Drugs Out of DeKalb 5k Fun Run or Walk will be April 9 at 8 a.m. at Fyffe High School. Cost is $30 to benefit the DARE program taught to fifth grade students by county school resource officers. Call 256-293-6244 for more information.
• DeKalb RC Flyers Spring Fun Fly is April 9 at 8 a.m. at Jacoway Field. Call 404-502-0933 for more information.
• Streetscape Photography with a Photo Journalist Approach taught by Richard Rybka is April 9 at 9 a.m. at Boom Town Makers Market. Cost is $65.
• Second Annual Blooms and Bunnies Spring Market is April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion. Including several vendors and food trucks.
• The DeKalb Master Gardens is hosting their Annual Spring Plant and Vegetable Plant Sale at the V.F.W. Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 9, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The sale will include hundreds of heirloom and hybrid vegetable plants, herbs, native and evergreen azaleas, rhododendrons, ferns, hydrangeas, hollies, buckeyes, magnolias, purple beautyberry, perennials, annuals and many more. Proceeds from the plant sale go towards community projects, so bring your boxes and containers to fill up at great prices.
• Geraldine Eggstravaganza is April 9 at 2 p.m. at Geraldine Town Park.
• DeKalb County Democratic candidate meet and greet is scheduled for April 7 at 7 p.m. at the DeKalb County Democrats Headquarters at 205 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne. Confirmed to attend are U.S. Senate candidates Will Boyd and Brandaun Dean, Alabama gubernatorial candidates Chad “Chig” Martin, Yolanda Flowers and Doug “New Blue” Smith, and Attorney General candidate Wendell Major.
• “Homegrown Henagar,” a community-wide meeting to develop a comprehensive plan is planned for April 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Limon’s Mexican Restaurant.
• My Supply and Kilgo Mechanics will host the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce’s April 14 Business & Breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
• The Rainsville City Hall will be closed Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday. All garbage routes will run as usual.
• First Presbyterian Church of Fort Payne will host a Good Friday Downtown Cross Walk on April 15 at noon. Holy Week Services begin April 11.
• Jazz Singer, songwriter and actress Gwen Hughes and the Kats of Atlanta will perform at the Mentone Arts center on April 15 at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per person, with limited seating available. Visit www.mentoneartscenter.org to learn more.
• The Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In is April 16 at 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Payne.
• Community Easter Egg Hunt is April 16 at 11 a.m. in the Rainsville City Park.
• Learn the art of woodburning door signs with artist April Blanks at DeSoto State Park on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $25, including all supplies. For ages 14 to adult. Email brittney.hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov to sign up or for more information.
• A benefit concert for Marked for Life Ministries will be April 18 at the Fort Payne City Auditorium at 7 p.m. Performers will include area church musicians in an evening of story and song to celebrate hope in a risen savior. For more information, call Callum Sears at 423-505-5250.
• The Northeast Alabama Community College Theatre Department will present “Godspell” April 21-24, April 28-May 1 and May 5-8 at the college. Call 256-638-4418 for more information.
• DeSoto State Park will host a leaf pounding class on April 22 from 1-3 pm as part of its Serious Skills Series. This technique dates back to when it was used by Cherokees tribes to decorate fabrics. Cost is $10, which includes all supplies. For ages 8 to adult. Class space is limited, so pre-registration is required for attendance. Email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov to sign up or for more info. This class will be held outside under a covered pavilion.
• DeSoto State Park staff will host an adventure hike down to the West Fork of Little River and upstream to the basin below DeSoto Falls on April 23 from 9-11:30 a.m. This hike is 1.5 miles but considered strenuous due to the mountainous terrain. Email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov for more info or to pre-register.
• The NACC Foundation’s Home & Garden Tour will be April 23 in DeKalb County from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring self-guided tours of the Bel Amour and Moonflower Farms residences in Fort Payne and the French Quarter Inn in Mentone. On April 24 from 1-5 p.m., it features the Cowan House in Stevenson and the College Avenue and Lake Homes in Scottsboro. Event is rain or shine and individual day tickets are $25 or two-day tickets sell for $40 at https://nacchomegardentour.square.site/#zGafuR. Proceeds help fund scholarships to Northeast Alabama Community College and its mission.
• Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon is April 27 at noon at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville. Presented by the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce.
• The DeKalb County Fine Arts Theatre will present The Little Mermaid April 29-30 and May 6-7. All shows start at 7 p.m.
• Snead State Community College presents the Community Wind Band Concert on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m., and the Snead State Music Department’s Spring Concert on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Both performances will take place in the Bevill Center Auditorium.
• The deadline to register for the 2022 Miss Rhododendron Pageant is April 28 at 5 p.m. Creative submissions are due by May 2 with the online pageant and interview scheduled for May 5. Pageant will include only one category this year - the high school senior division. visit https://www.mapamentone.com/2022-miss-rhododendron.html.
• The Family Services of North Alabama is hosting a “Whole-Y Cow Give-A-Away. $10 donation tickets or six for $50 will put you in the drawing to win a whole USDA processed cow raised by M2B Farms of Albertville. Drawing is May 3, 2022. All proceeds go to help fund services from FSNA. Email mailto:bonnie@familyservicesna.org for more information.
• The Race to Embrace returns on May 6. It will be held this time at the VFW Fairgrounds instead of Fort Payne High School due to renovations underway on campus inside Wildcat Stadium. The Optimist Club is looking for volunteers and sponsors.
• Cinco de Mayo Festival and Rodeo is May 6-7 in Henagar at Limons Mexican Restaurant with a corn hole tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Nashville to Northeast Concert will be May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum, featuring Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame member Gretchen Peters with an opening performance by the fiddle, guitar playing and twang singing Joshua “Mr. Jukebox” Hedley.
• The Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville will host several upcoming music events. They include Travis Tritt and Kameron Marlowe on April 29 at 6:30 p.m., as well as Parker McCollum on April 15. The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival headlining Chingy, Baby Bash and DJ Skribble is May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Live to Rock Festival is May 21 at 7 p.m., with headlining artists to include Winger, Skid Row and Quiet Riot. The American Made Music Festival will be June 10-11 with headlining artists including Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey and Vicent, and Jimmy Fortune. Bourbon Brews and BBQ on June 24 will feature Blackberry Smoke, Drake White and the Read Southall Band. For ticket information, visit https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
• The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2022 on June 25 at the DeKalb Schools Coliseum. For more information, visit https://dcshof.com/.
• The Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville to host the American Made Music Festival, June 10-11. Headlining artists include Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey and Vicent, and Jimmy Fortune, with additional artists to be announced. VIP tickets went on sale Tuesday, Jan. 11, and general public tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14. For tickets purchase visit, https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24 hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per week, Ages 14+
– All About Seniors: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am – Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in September and February. $20 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am - Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am – Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– SAIL Exercise Class: Friday 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Come to 9:30 class to receive approval to join)
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Tuesday 10 am – 11 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
