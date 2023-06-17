Obituaries/Death notices

Jerry O’Neal Wood
September 14, 1937 – June 12, 2023
Jerry O’Neal Wood, age 85, of Fort Payne, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.
He is survived by: Wife of 63 years Barbara Faye Wood; Son: Jeffery Wood (Denita); Grandchildren: Jason Moreland (Lisa); LaDona Moreland (Perry); Megan Gaul, & Danielle Berry; Great-Grandchildren: Ian Moreland, Katie Tanner, Scarlett Wilson, Justice Watts, Benjamin Berry, Lukus Berry, Lydia Womack & Sora Raines; Granddaughter-in-law: Stefanie Berry; Several nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by Children: Jerry Len Wood & Deborah Clawson; Grandson: Christopher Berry; Parents: George H. Wood Sr. & Pearlie Snipes Wood; Siblings: Mary McKenzie, Betty Wood, Doris Crane, George Homer Wood Jr. & Richmond L. Wood.
Pallbearers: Paul Whitfield, Shannon Nix, Wayne Wood, Kevin Wood, Edwin Wood, & Jacob Wood.
The family is accepting flowers.
Visitation was 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 and 12 p.m.-3 p.m.Thursday at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne. Funeral service was at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Burt Chapel with Rev. Donny Hilyer & Bro.
Jeremy Dupree officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Hartline Cemetery in Sulpher Springs.
Bill Barrontine
Rainsville
Bill Barrontine, 87, of Rainsville, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Memorial service was Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Broadway Baptist Church Faith Chapel with Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home announcing.
Oscar Troy Poe Jr.
Fort Payne
Oscar Troy Poe Jr., of Fort Payne, died June 7, 2023. Funeral service was Friday, June 9, 2023 at Minvale Baptist Church, with Rev. John Keefe officiating and granddaughter Tiffany Garrett Cummins delivering the eulogy. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery, with Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne in charge.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ernestine Goza Poe and his family.
Cheryl Ethridge Whittle
Fort Payne
Cheryl Ethridge Whittle, 78, of Fort Payne, died Monday, June 12, 2023. Funeral services were held Friday, June 16 at Wilson Funeral Home with burial will following in Glenwood Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
