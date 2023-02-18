Farmers Market Nutrition Program now accepting applications online

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama.

“The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more local products. I want to encourage those who are eligible to apply and begin shopping local!” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.

