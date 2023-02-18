Farmers Market Nutrition Program now accepting applications online

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama.
“The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more local products. I want to encourage those who are eligible to apply and begin shopping local!” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.
The Benefit Card will replace the paper vouchers issued in the past. Seniors are encouraged to keep this card in a safe place once it is received. Benefits will be loaded to this same card each year after an application is submitted, therefore, it is very important to keep the card.
This program has limited funding and food benefits are available on a first come, first served basis until available funds are committed. Seniors are encouraged to complete an application as soon as possible.
• Age — Must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application, AND
Applicants must apply online at https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket. Unfortunately, applications cannot be taken over the phone or by mail. If you have the Benefits card from 2022, you will need your card number to renew that card and submit your application. If eligible and your application submission is completed, a benefit card will be mailed to the address provided on the application for new recipients. Applicants must reapply every year. However, it is important to keep the benefits card since new benefits will be loaded on the card each year after an application is received.
Benefits can be redeemed at State Sanctioned Farmers Markets, Farm Stands and U-Pick Operations for the purchase of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, honey and cut herbs from May through November 15, 2023. To view a list by county, visit https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/locations. Benefits cannot be used at grocery stores or any location not listed on the redemption site.
When purchasing Alabama grown fresh fruits or vegetables from authorized farmers, present the benefit card use just like you would a debit or credit card. The farmer will scan the card, enter the amount of the purchase, you will confirm the amount and then the purchase is complete. However, make sure the farmer returns your card to you. It is that simple!
