Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt released the following statement to call for entries in this year’s high school art competition and to announce new scholarship prizes for the winners.

“Each year since 1982, every member of Congress has hosted an art competition for high school students in their districts. I’m pleased to call for entries once again in the 2023 version of this annual tradition. During my time in Congress, I have seen firsthand how talented students in the 4th District are. And I’m pleased that this year more students will be given educational opportunities as prizes.

