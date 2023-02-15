Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt released the following statement to call for entries in this year’s high school art competition and to announce new scholarship prizes for the winners.
“Each year since 1982, every member of Congress has hosted an art competition for high school students in their districts. I’m pleased to call for entries once again in the 2023 version of this annual tradition. During my time in Congress, I have seen firsthand how talented students in the 4th District are. And I’m pleased that this year more students will be given educational opportunities as prizes.
“As always, the winner of the ‘Best of Show’ will receive a scholarship offer from the Savannah School of Art and Design. The Best of Show winner will also have their winning piece displayed in the United State Capitol Complex for an entire year.
“However, there are exciting new opportunities this year. The Best of Show winner will also receive a full scholarship to Wallace State Community College. And the winners of the seven individual art competition categories will receive a ¾ scholarship to Wallace. I want to thank Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics and everyone at Wallace for offering our students such a wonderful opportunity. These scholarships will allow the students to enroll in any program Wallace offers. This generous offer from Wallace will directly change lives for students in the 4th District.”
• The competition is open to all 9-12th graders who attend a high school in the 4th District or are homeschooled in the 4th District
• An awards ceremony will be held this spring at Wallace where the winners will be announced
• Students should contact their high school art teacher or counselor for more details
• The seven art competition categories are: Paintings, Drawings, Collages, Prints, Mixed Media, Computer Generated and Photographs
Official rules for the 2023 competition will be sent to schools in the coming weeks and posted to aderholt.house.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.