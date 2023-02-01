Most people know that the U.S. Census Bureau measures the nation’s population once every 10 years. But fewer know that every five years, it conducts another important survey.
The Economic Census is the official five-year measure of American business and the economy. Data provided by businesses fuels the most comprehensive economic statistics available, representing all U.S. industries and geographies.
Invitations to complete the 2022 Economic Census will be mailed to selected businesses starting on Jan. 31, 2023. If you received one, responses are due by March 15, 2023 and are required by law.
The 2022 Economic Census will survey more than 4 million business locations starting this week. The 2022 Economic Census is conducted in 2023 but is based on 2022 data.
Letters for the 2022 Economic Census are scheduled to be mailed this week. The letters will explain how business respondents can fill out the 2022 Economic Census questionnaires online. The economic census does not go to every business. Data from the more than 8 million employer business locations are represented in the economic census, but to reduce burden on the business community, not every business is contacted.
Approximately 4 million business locations will be asked to respond. For the remaining 4 million small businesses, administrative records are used in lieu of direct reporting. The Economic Census only goes to employer businesses that have paid employees.
The statistics it collects will cover 19 economic sectors that encompass 950 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) industries. Businesses asked to participate should respond by March 15.
The economic census serves as the cornerstone of the nation’s economic statistics and the information it collects helps shape decisions that affect the health of the economy.
It provides source data for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), national income and products accounts (NIPAs), the producer price index (PPI), and other key indicators of economic performance.
Local communities use economic census data to attract new businesses, assess the economic health of their localities, understand the characteristics of their business base and compare their community to other areas. Individuals can also use economic census data to identify emerging job markets and growing industries.
Why should you care about the economic census if you don’t own a business? The data produced from the economic census guides business decisions that affect you and the community in which you live. Businesses use economic census data to decide where to locate (impact on services and local economy), how much to produce (impact on employment) and how their business compares to other businesses in their industry or community (impact on improvements).
