Professors from Auburn University’s College of Education and College of Sciences and Mathematics are joining forces to help reverse a glaring shortage of K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, teachers in Alabama.

An interdisciplinary team from the College of Sciences and Mathematics and the College of Education will use a $3 million grant from the Alabama STEM Council to develop a UTeach program at Auburn.

Effort propelled by $3 million grant from Alabama STEM Council

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.