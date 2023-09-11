Rainsville to bring Neal McCoy to Freedom Fest 2024

RAINSVILLE – The Rainsville City Council gave the mayor the go-ahead to arrangement payment of half of what it will take to bring headline act Neal McCoy to Rainsville for Freedom Fest 2024.
In its first meeting of September, held Sept. 6 because of the Labor Day holiday, the council suspended the rules for immediate consideration to approve a contract, paying half of the $25,000 fee and empowering Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt to sign all necessary paperwork to hire McCoy as the headliner for the event next summer.
Mccoy, 65, has 10 studio albums on various labels and has 34 singles released to country radio. He was awarded the Home Depot Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Country Music in 2005.
The council accepted paving projects that covered Marshall, Skaggs, Three Grand Estates, Deer Street, Wells, and Keef Street. The price came in at $1.46 million, approximately $60,000 less than the original bid.
Lingerfelt announced that a committee, led by James Patton, would be formed to review ordinances and resolutions for the City of Rainsville. He appointed Council members Ricky Bryum, Derrek Rosson, and Bejan Taheri to the Board. He also appointed Skeeter Logan, Sandy Little, and Richard Gipson to serve on the review committee. A public hearing will be held on September 25, at 6 p.m. to address concerns and to hear from builders, realtors, and citizens.
The council approved an ordinance that accepted the northern portion of Overland Drive, which has been brought up to city codes, into the Highlands Subdivision.
Resolution 09-06-2023, to surplus dumpsters that can’t be repaired was passed by the council. Along with serving Rainsville, Rainsville Sanitation also serves Sylvania, Fyffe, and Ider areas with a total of nearly 4,000 customers.
The council approved the purchase of 100 garbage cans, for $6,696.00 from WasteQuip. The Council also approved the purchase of 16 four-yard dumpsters for $12,781 from WasteQuip.
In other business, the Rainsville Council:
• Hired Patrick Tate as attorney for the planning commission.
• Ordered (100) garbage cans from Wastequip for $6,696.00.
• Approved Annual Ladder Testing for the Rainsville Fire Department for $2,000.
• Approved Michael Higgins to do a topographical map to ensure correct drainage related to the new Rainsville City Shop for $3,500.
A full video of the meeting can be found on the Southern Torch Facebook.
The next meeting of the Rainsville City Council will be held on Monday, Sept.18, with a work session beginning at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.