Kiwanis Pancake Day coming up on April 22

The Fort Payne Kiwanis Club will host the 44th Annual Pancake Day at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All proceeds from the $5 donation go to Kiwanis community charities. Each ticket is good for one adult or two children ages 12 and under. Each ticket is “considered all you can eat.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.