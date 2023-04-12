Kiwanis Pancake Day coming up on April 22

The Fort Payne Kiwanis Club will host the 44th Annual Pancake Day at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All proceeds from the $5 donation go to Kiwanis community charities. Each ticket is good for one adult or two children ages 12 and under. Each ticket is “considered all you can eat.”
Kiwanis community charities are local service projects and fundraising efforts undertaken by Kiwanis clubs to serve the needs of children in their respective communities.
The Fort Payne Kiwanis project that since 1976, they have contributed 7.4 years of man hours and raised $675,740, donating $672,583 of that. Nationally, Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year.
The Fort Payne Kiwanis Club’s officers for the 2022-2023 year include President Pat Dunne, Vice President Martha Scott, President-Elect Chuck Chitwood, Treasurer Kyle Burt and Secretary Sharon Jones.
The club meets every Wednesday morning at Cattle Stampede in Fort Payne.
