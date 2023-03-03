Grand jury indicts Rainsville man on 215 counts of child pornography

Steven Robert Wukmer, 66, sits in the DeKalb County jail on a $12.9 million bond. Rainsville police arrested him at his place of employment in Fort Payne and charged him with 215 counts of child pornography on Nov. 14, 2022.

 DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

A DeKalb County grand jury this week indicted a former minister and boys’ home director on hundreds of child pornography charges.

