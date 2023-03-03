Grand jury indicts Rainsville man on 215 counts of child pornography

A DeKalb County grand jury this week indicted a former minister and boys’ home director on hundreds of child pornography charges.
Steven Robert Wukmer, 66, sits in the DeKalb County jail on a $12.9 million bond. Rainsville police arrested him at his place of employment in Fort Payne and charged him with 215 counts of child pornography on Nov. 14, 2022.
Wukmer had been a children's minister in Ohio and also worked at a boarding school in Missouri before arriving in Rainsville. As of this time, no further court dates or hearings have been scheduled for this case.
According to his blog, “The Christian Homeschooler,” Wukmer was in the ministry for 23 years, serving as a pastor, deacon and Christian school teacher, and he worked in boys’ homes as a director, assistant director and teacher.
Rainsville Police Department’s criminal investigation division began investigating Wukmer in early November, based on a tip. During that investigation, the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office assisted by performing the forensic downloads of all electronic devices seized from Wukmer’s residence.
“I’m disgusted that someone could be doing this sort of thing here in Rainsville, but unfortunately, I’m also not surprised,” said Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson. “We in law enforcement are seeing more and more of this terrible act, even locally. I’m so proud of our police department for jumping in on this investigation and getting it done quickly to protect the kids in our community.”
The Anderson Theological seminary in Camilla, Ga., confirmed that Wukmer had obtained a master’s degree in Pastoral Counseling in 2003.
An attorney for one of the boarding schools where Wukmer had worked, Agape, located in Stockton, Mo., issued a statement. “Agape can confirm that Mr. Wukmer and his wife worked at Agape from April 2005 to February 2006,” said John Schultz. “His resignation letter stated he was leaving to take an assistant director position at a small boarding school in Ohio. Mr. Wuker worked mainly in the classroom at Agape where many other staff were present at all times. Agape is not aware of any complaints made about Mr. Wukmer during the time he worked at Agape.”
Another former staff member at Agape, 52-year-old Kelly Vanderkooi, who resigned and moved to Kentucky to open his own Christian School, has since been indicted by a Kentucky grand jury on 21 counts of first degree child abuse of a child 12 or under and 10 counts of fourth degree assault (child abuse). David Smock, a Stockton doctor who was in charge of treating students at Agape for many years, was also arrested in 2022 and charged with over two dozen child sex crimes in two counties.
The Agape school itself has been fighting abuse allegations for over two years. In September, the Missouri Attorney General filed an injunction in Cedar County by the Department of Social Services, in which he claimed that “Agape students’ safety is in jeopardy and the school should be closed.”
The school was closed on Jan 20.
