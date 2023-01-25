Consumers beware: Internet scams are targeting younger ages

Americans lost over $6.9 billion to cybercrime in 2021

Americans lost over $6.9 billion to cybercrime in 2021, according to the FBI Internet Crime Report. Although people over the age of 60 made up over half of victims, targets of fraud are getting younger. In fact, in 2022 Gen Xers, Millennials and Gen Zs ended up being more likely than seniors to report fraudulent money loss thanks to some of the newer scams.

Regardless of age, everyone needs to stay aware of the slimy ways con-artists sneak into bank accounts. They work through phone calls, texts, emails, social media and sometimes, even in person. No matter the avenue of attack, victims can easily face financial devastation.

