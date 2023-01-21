NACC awards dual enrollment career tech scholarships to DeKalb, Jackson students

With funds provided by the Alabama Legislature and the Alabama Community College System, Northeast Alabama Community College continues to make a major impact in supporting students at tech centers and high schools with scholarships for career tech education.
Indeed, for the Spring Semester (2023) alone, the college awarded $332,592 in career tech and supporting core course scholarships to students in DeKalb County -- at DeKalb Technical School, Collinsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, Plainview, Sylvania, Valley Head and Fort Payne High Schools.
A total of $365,228 went to students in Jackson County at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology and North Jackson, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Skyline, Woodville and Scottsboro High Schools.
“This is a tremendous program, and we are so glad to provide it to our area students,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “This level of funding is for what the state considers high priority jobs -- jobs that are badly needed in our area and for which there are many available to obtain when our students complete their programs.”
The amounts mentioned, Campbell noted, are for Spring Semester only, and these scholarships will be available to students in the Summer and Fall Semesters at Northeast in this fiscal year and beyond.
Northeast has been notified by the ACCS office that the college will receive $1,969,602 for these career tech scholarships to award for this fiscal year 2023.
The college system grants appropriations to individual colleges based on a formula consisting of a college’s total hour production, career tech credit hour production, dual enrollment credit production, and the utilization of prior year funds.
Dual enrollment is a program in which students receive high school and college credit toward graduation at the same time. The program helps students graduate earlier from high school and college. This is important to students and their families as well as the Alabama economy, in which there is a major shortage of jobs in some areas.
For the 2022 fiscal year the college awarded $604,122 in career tech scholarships to high school students in Jackson County and $683,490 to high school students in DeKalb County. This was a total of $1,287,612.
High priority programs include Machine Tool Technology, Welding, HVAC, Plumbing, Healthcare, STEM and core courses in English, Math and Science appropriate to the major.
For information about job training and workforce call the college at 256-228-6001 ext. 2217 (Kerry Wright) , ext. 2254 (Seferina Valey), or ext. 2361 (Melissa Ledbetter).
