NACC awards dual enrollment career tech scholarships to DeKalb, Jackson students

With funds provided by the Alabama Legislature and the Alabama Community College System, Northeast Alabama Community College continues to make a major impact in supporting students at tech centers and high schools with scholarships for career tech education.

Indeed, for the Spring Semester (2023) alone, the college awarded $332,592 in career tech and supporting core course scholarships to students in DeKalb County -- at DeKalb Technical School, Collinsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, Plainview, Sylvania, Valley Head and Fort Payne High Schools.

