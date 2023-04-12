With warmer weather and signs of spring in sight, April serves as the perfect reminder for Alabama homeowners to call 8-1-1 when planning outdoor projects involving digging.
Recognizing April as “811 Safe Digging Month,” the Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) recommends using the free service to avoid damaging important underground utility lines, which could cause injury and service disruptions.
“To prevent unnecessary damage to utilities around your home, call 8-1-1 before you dig,” President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh said.
“Calling 8-1-1 first protects you, your family, your home and your community.”
Other around-the-house projects to utilize the service, which is required by law before any excavation can begin, include landscaping, installing a fence or adding a deck onto the home.
Once a utility company is notified, the company will send a representative to the homeowner’s property to mark underground lines with paint and flags.
Alabama 811 also teamed up with the Nextdoor app to enhance damage prevention. Families can use this form of communication to seek advice, exchange local recommendations and share neighborhood information.
“Alabama 811 is a valuable source to ensure safety and precaution before digging,” Commissioner Chris “Chip” Beeker Jr. said. “The partnership with the Nextdoor app will only enhance awareness and the importance of dialing 8-1-1.”
“National Safe Digging Month serves as an important safety reminder we want everyone to take note of before starting their spring and summer outdoor projects,” Commissioner Jeremy H. Oden said.
“The simple yet crucial step of contacting 8-1-1 not only ensures the safety of the homeowner before they dig, but also helps prevent damage and service interruptions for underground utilities like natural gas, electricity and water.”
