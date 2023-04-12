With warmer weather and signs of spring in sight, April serves as the perfect reminder for Alabama homeowners to call 8-1-1 when planning outdoor projects involving digging.

Recognizing April as “811 Safe Digging Month,” the Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) recommends using the free service to avoid damaging important underground utility lines, which could cause injury and service disruptions.

