Free STD/HIV at-home tests offered

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) offers residents STD/HIV home specimen collection kits by mail.
The purpose of the initiative is to strengthen prevention and control.One in two sexually active young people will get an STD before age 25, and most will not be aware of it.
Specimen collection kits are mailed to the patient’s home and contain supplies to collect urine, swab samples, or blood from a fingerstick. The kit is then mailed to the lab in a prepaid envelope. Results are returned to the clinician who follows up accordingly. This laboratory-conducted test is sensitive enough to detect HIV infection within 2-3 weeks of exposure.
ADPH operates free, confidential STD clinics statewide. To find the closest clinic near you, contact the DeKalb County Health Department.
