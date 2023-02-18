Free STD/HIV at-home tests offered

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) offers residents STD/HIV home specimen collection kits by mail.

The purpose of the initiative is to strengthen prevention and control.One in two sexually active young people will get an STD before age 25, and most will not be aware of it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.