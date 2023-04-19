The English and Fine Arts Division is happy to announce that on April 20, 2023, Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will hold its annual Arts and Humanities Speakers’ Forum. The event will be held in the Tom Bevill Lyceum from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Two authors have been invited to speak on “A Sense of Place: Embracing Our Roots.” In addition to discussing their work, the authors will read excerpts from their works and will be interviewed by Don Noble, host of Bookmark. The event is open to faculty, staff, and students of NACC as well as the public at no cost.
The authors participating are Taylor Brown (Wingwalkers, Pride of Eden, Gods of Howl Mountain, The River of Kings, Fallen Land, In the Season of Blood and Gold) and Caleb Johnson (Treeborne).
Taylor Brown lives in Savannah, Ga., after having lived in Buenos Aires, San Francisco and North Carolina. He is the editor-in-chief of BikeBound.com and notes that he likes old motorcycles, thunderstorms and dogs with beards. Taylor is an Eagle Scout and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2005. He has won numerous awards including the 2021 Georgia Author of the Year.
Caleb Johnson lives in Mobile and teaches creative writing at the University of the South. He grew up in Arley and studied journalism at The University of Alabama before earning his MFA in creative writing from the University of Wyoming. His nonfiction has been published in Garden & Gun, Southern Living and The Wall Street Journal. His debut novel, Treeborne, received an honorable mention for the Southern Book Prize and was longlisted for the Crook’s Corner Book Prize.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Don Noble, recipient of the 2017 Governor’s Arts Award, who taught American literature at the University of Alabama from 1969 until 2001. Through his work with the Alabama Public Television series, Bookmark, Noble has interviewed hundreds of writers.
Following the panel discussion, participants will be invited to stay for a book signing at which time they will have the opportunity to talk with the authors. The College’s English honor society, Sigma Kappa Delta, will have copies of books by both authors for sale.
As an added attraction for the Speakers’ Forum, each author has agreed to conduct a master class to be held in the English Building on April 20, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. This event will also follow with a book signing and reception.
“Dr. Campbell showed great vision when he created this forum in 1993, and we are very fortunate to have been able to have brought such exemplary writers to NACC over the last thirty years,” said Joan Reeves, event organizer and NACC Fine Arts Division Chair. “I believe that providing opportunities like this for our students is extremely valuable.”
