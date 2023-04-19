The English and Fine Arts Division is happy to announce that on April 20, 2023, Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will hold its annual Arts and Humanities Speakers’ Forum. The event will be held in the Tom Bevill Lyceum from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Two authors have been invited to speak on “A Sense of Place: Embracing Our Roots.” In addition to discussing their work, the authors will read excerpts from their works and will be interviewed by Don Noble, host of Bookmark. The event is open to faculty, staff, and students of NACC as well as the public at no cost.

