Bankers Association welcomes Galloway to Half-Century Club

The Alabama Bankers Association recently welcomed Lowell Galloway of First Southern State Bank to the Half-Century Club, honoring his 50 years of outstanding service to the banking industry.
Galloway was recognized during the annual stockholders meeting of First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of First Southern State Bank.
A native of Geraldine, Galloway began his banking career in 1973 at C & S Bank in Cartersville, Ga. In 1977, he moved to Albertville and worked with Central Bank (Compass Bank) where he remained until 1984, when he became employed at Albertville National Bank, now Regions Bank. Galloway served as President of Regions Bank in Marshall County until 2005 when he started Vantage Bank. He was named to the Board of Directors of First Southern State Bank at the sale of Vantage Bank to First Southern in 2019.
First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties of Alabama.
