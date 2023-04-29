Bankers Association welcomes Galloway to Half-Century Club

Pictured, from left, are Jack Lovelady, president and CEO of First Southern State Bank, Lowel Galloway, new member of the Alabama Bankers Association Half-Century Club, and Mike Ellenburg, president and CEO of First Bancshares Inc.

The Alabama Bankers Association recently welcomed Lowell Galloway of First Southern State Bank to the Half-Century Club, honoring his 50 years of outstanding service to the banking industry.

Galloway was recognized during the annual stockholders meeting of First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of First Southern State Bank.

