A number of students from DeKalb County have been recognized for academic excellence at Jacksonville State University.
To be named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists, students must be enrolled full time with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.The President’s List honors students who have earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5.
President’s List: Elizabeth Barrientos, Paulina Aaliyah De La Cruz, Garrett A Cantrell, William Cooper, Brittany Rivera Freeman, Gracie M. Tinsley, Lily Marie Wills and Savana Mae Shrader.
Dean’s List: Justin Alexander Tidwell, Audrey Mae Bradshaw and Leonardo Barrientos.
President’s List: Cassie Alexandra Black, Emily F. McDuffie, Reighan J Mintz, Alyssa Danielle Stanley and Jay M. Luther.
Dean’s List: Angela M Goss, Kelsey M. Tucker, Miranda N. Griffin, Anna Grace Kennamer, Carlos D. Cortez, Erica Nicole Stephens, Jesse N. Bailey and Franci A. Calderon.
President’s List: Hannah F Simpson, Marisa Andres Thomas, Precious L. Woody, Candelaria Miguel Dominguez, Allison F Bannister, Jade M. Stephens, Laura Ellen Ellen Rigdon, Margaret Allen Camp, Lennon Ruth Ibsen, Ashley J. Bravo, Ellie M. White, Jade Alexandria Hawkins and Colton C. Studdard.
Dean’s List: Vanessa Jade Debrito, Ethen William Shrader, Leslie Y. Chuc, David Levi Burt, Makenzie Grace Akins, Emma Ruth Bishop, Hannah Laci Blankenship, William Aaron Wright, Heather Nichole Andrade, Tanner Elizabeth Stephens, Jessica Coffey, Areiona R. Hurley, Kenzi Jordyn Crawford and Clancey C. Rice.
President’s List: Seth D Benefield, Kailey RaShae Adams, Ashley F Anderson, Riley Shay Thrasher, Courtney J Harris, Brittany N Buse, Katy Magdaline Garrett and Kaitlyn Hope Woodall.
Dean’s List: Carson R West.
Dean’s List: Walker Jackson Mckee, Jackson S Bearden Taylor A. Hill and Anthony Levi Martin.
President’s List: Alyssa N. Morris.
Dean’s List: Wesley G. Whitmire and Maggie E. Woodall.
President’s List: Haley M. Maxwell, Sommer A. Gimm, Emily G Flynn, Abigail L. Graham and Marcie R Albright.
Dean’s List: Chassidy Auburn Daniel, Hunter J. Hill, Benjamin Nathan Young, Hezzie Woodrow Thompson and Jon G. Taylor.
Justin T. Sims and Kensie Deanna Mays.
President’s List: Rachel Alizabeth Collins.
Dean’s List: Remington R. Dumovich.
President’s List: Amanda I. Johnson, Skyler B. Kasinger, Millie G. Hall, Madison Faith Cagle and Makayla Black.
Dean’s List: Avery Elizabeth Price, Bethany Taylor Garza and Caitlin Noel Phillips.
President’s List: Mary Elizabeth Davidson, Matthew I. Shaddix, Chandler Robert Johnson and Hannah L Buffington.
Dean’s List: Ammy Juleysee Rosales Monreal.
