A number of students from DeKalb County have been recognized for academic excellence at Jacksonville State University.

To be named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists, students must be enrolled full time with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.The President’s List honors students who have earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.