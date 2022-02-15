Qualifying ends after redistricting dispute delays Congressional candidates

Matchups for Congressional races in the May 24 primaries are now finalized. Candidate qualifying was extended to Feb. 11 on guidance from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office regarding a recent ruling in federal court challenging maps revised through redistricting based on Census numbers. All other state and county candidates had a Jan. 28 deadline for qualifying and were listed in our Feb. 2 edition.
In the May 24 primaries for U.S. House of Representatives Alabama District 4, three locals are in the running to unseat incumbent Robert Aderholt of Haleyville. On the Republican side, they include Joshua “Josh” Gaddis of Arab, whose LinkedIn page lists him as a district manager with Westmont Hospitality Group and co-founder of a food delivery app.
In the Democratic Primary, two candidates are in the running. They are Rhonda Gore, a graduate of Ider High School and Northeast Alabama Community College who is a longtime educator in the area, and Rick Neighbors, an Army veteran and professional manager.
Neighbors ran in the 2018 Democratic Primary against Lee Auman, who lost to Aderholt. In 2020, the Democratic primary election was canceled due to the pandemic and Neighbors advanced, losing to Aderholt in that year’s General Election.
Aderholt was first elected to Congress in 1996 and has won re-election 12 times, including victories without opposition in 2014 and 2016.
Incumbent District 3 U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers has a Primary challenger in Michael T. Joiner. A portion of this district includes Lookout Mountain in DeKalb County. Rogers has held the seat since 2003 and his current term ends Jan. 3, 2023.
Democrats hold a 222-212 advantage in the U.S. House with one vacant seat. All 435 seats are up for election this year. Forty-two representatives (29 Democrats and 13 Republicans) are not seeking re-election to their U.S. House seats and 27 incumbents (21 Democrats and 6 Republicans) are retiring from public office. According to Cook Political Report, 57 seats are considered competitive House races.
In the U.S. Senate, Democrats gained a net total of three seats in the 2020 elections. This brought their caucus total to 50, including two independents who caucus with Democrats. Republicans held the other 50 seats following the elections. This time, 14 Democrat-controlled seats and 20 Republican-controlled seats are up for election; there are 2 Independent seats who caucus with Democrats and neither of them are up for election.
Six Republican candidates seek to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, including Katie Britt, Mo Brooks, Lillie Boddie, Karla M. Dupriest, Mike Durant, and Jake Schafer. Three candidates seek to win the Democratic nomination: Boyd, Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson. Richard Bowers and Jarmal Jabbar Sanders are running as independents.
Shelby has served in Congress since 1979 and has held the Senate seat since 1987, switching from Democrat to Republican in 1994. Alabama’s other senator, Tommy Tuberville, defeated incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in 2020 and is serving a term that won’t expire until Jan. 3, 2027.
Deadlines to qualify were extended as lawsuits filed in federal court challenged the enacted congressional and state legislative maps, alleging that those maps were racially gerrymandered in violation of the Constitution. On Feb. 7, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a lower court order to allow the state to use the congressional district boundaries enacted on Nov. 4, 2021, to be used during the 2022 election cycle.
Those running in races impacting DeKalb County are welcome to submit announcements of their candidacy, limited to 600 words, so that voters can become informed about their options. Candidates should submit a head & shoulders-type photo to go with the text to editor@times-journal.com.
