For local governments in small towns across the country, the federal grant application process can be overly cumbersome and expensive. To support these rural and smaller communities, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and eight of his colleagues introduced the Simplifying Grants Act (S. 4799). The legislation would make the federal grant process easier to navigate for local governments.

“Congress should look for ways to cut red tape and make the government more efficient for the American people,” said Tuberville. “The Simplifying Grants Act will do just that, giving valuable time and resources back to public servants in smaller towns across the country.

