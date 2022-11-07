Authorities find trafficking quantities of drugs

Authorities confiscated more than 3,000 grams of methamphetamine and over 3,000 grams of marijuana. They also uncovered several drug trafficking/manufacturing operations and seized undisclosed quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, guns, drug paraphernalia and cash. They also recovered some stolen items.
One of the most alarming incidents occurred on Oct. 26 as DeKalb County narcotics agents and deputies joined Fort Payne Police in conducting a search warrant at a residence on Steele Avenue SW in Fort Payne, according to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. There, they discovered quantities of methamphetamine to be considered trafficking, marijuana, ecstasy, hydrocodone, fentanyl, cocaine and a liquid methamphetamine conversion lab. They also found undisclosed amounts of money, several guns, edibles and drug paraphernalia. This led them to charge Dylan Austin Stephens, 23, of Fort Payne, with seven counts of possessing a controlled substance, first degree marijuana possession, first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance and three warrants for failure to appear. Also charged was Deana Marie Betz, 29, of Fort Payne, on six counts of controlled substance possession, drug trafficking, first degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, first degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia. The Department of Human Resources was also called to the scene due to a child being in the home.
Higdon’s Fredrick Leon Jenkins, Jr., 46, was charged by deputies with chemical endangerment of exposing a child at a County Road 169 residence on Oct. 24, as deputies searched for a wanted person. Jenkins was also charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
A trafficking charge also resulted from the narcotics agents conducting a search warrant at a residence on County Road 1931 in Crossville on Oct. 27. While there, they found a large quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled narcotics and firearms. Lonnie Ray Clark, 48, of Crossville, was charged with attempting to elude after running out of the house into the woods in an alleged attempt to hide evidence. They arrested him for trafficking, first- and second-degree marijuana possession, resisting arrest, and drug paraphernalia. A 45-year-old Crossville woman, Barbara Inez Blackwell, was also arrested on suspicion of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
In Henagar on Oct. 26, police responded to a call about a man acting suspiciously in the McDonald’s parking lot. When they tried making contact, Tyler Hamilton Newsome, 39, of Sylvania, took off. Deputies and Fort Payne officers were asked to assist in stopping him as he fled down Highway 117 into Hammondville, then onto Interstate 59, where they stopped him. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, kratom, drug paraphernalia, an open container of alcohol, several guns with no serial numbers and an undisclosed amount of money. Newsome was charged with two counts of controlled substance possession, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and altering/possessing a firearm.
Two Boaz residents, Justin David Young, 27, and Cynthia Etherton Eldridge, 59, were found in a residence on County Road 381 when deputies and narcotics agents conducted a search warrant on Oct. 13. Authorities seized over 30 pounds of marijuana, as well as THC Dab, THC Vape pens, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of currency. The pair was charged with two counts each of trafficking the drugs.
On Oct. 6, DeKalb County narcotics agents assisted deputies and Henagar Police to conduct a search warrant on Tinker Road. During the search, over six pounds of methamphetamine was found. They charged Rory Bentley Shankles, 62, of Henagar, with trafficking and possessing drug paraphernalia. Also charged was Brenda Annette Scott, 54, of Henagar, who was booked for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
A search warrant was conducted Oct. 7 at the Super 8 motel in Rainsville by narcotics agents, deputies and Rainsville Police. They found approximately five ounces of methamphetamine and arrested both Anthony Glenn Hilley, 59, of Pisgah, and Christy Nicole Jennings, 37, of Ider, for trafficking, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Sylvania Police and DeKalb narcotics agents conducted a search warrant on 2nd Street on Oct. 19. Jeffery Elbert Townsel, 60, of Sylvania, was charged with distributing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
The same day, deputies responded to a trespassing call on Industrial Drive in Henagar and found Toby Lynn Hudgins, 49, of Rainsville, to have meth and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with possession, plus breaking/entering a vehicle, first-degree theft of property, second-degree criminal trespassing, reckless endangerment, and on four warrants for failure to appear.
A search warrant served Oct. 13 at a house on County Road 1992 by narcotics agent and criminal investigators uncovered meth, marijuana, controlled pills and a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Albertville. They charged Dennis Lashane Gilreath, 46, of Geraldine, for possessing and distributing controlled substances, as well as first-degree receiving of stolen property. They arrested Connie Jo Horton, 38, of Geraldine, as well, including five warrants for failing to appear in court.
Danny Lawayne Graves, 58, of Collinsville, was charged with resisting arrest on Oct. 12 when Crossville Police stopped him on Union Grove Road and detected the scent of marijuana. They also found meth in the car. He was hit with a second-degree marijuana possession charge, having a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Following up on an investigation, deputies visited a residence on County Road 3 on Oct. 22. Crystal Michelle Baugh, 39, of Crossville was charged with first-degree marijuana possession as well as tampering with physical evidence. She had active warrants with Marshall County.
When the vehicle of David Britton Kyle Burns, 29, of Collinsville, was stopped on Valley Avenue by Collinsville Police on Oct. 16, he was found to have synthetic marijuana, considered a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
An Atlanta man, Brandon Marteze Bone, 35, was stopped by Henagar Police on Alabama Highway 40 on Oct. 17. He was found to have Oxycodone, for which he had no prescription, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol.
On Oct. 1, deputies pursued a vehicle attempting to elude them on Highway 75. Once they got the driver to pull over, Christopher Daniel Jones, 33, of Rainsville, was found to have meth and drug paraphernalia.
While patrolling on County Road 480 in Kilpatrick, deputies spotted Jonathan David Owens, 48, of Boaz, was who known to have active warrants in DeKalb County. Realizing this, he fled on foot but was soon caught and charged with tampering with physical evidence, having pot and disorderly conduct.
A motorcycle that had been reported stolen was found on County Road 225 when narcotics agents and investigators conducted a search warrant. During the Oct. 21 search, they also found guns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, then charged a Fort Payne man, Myron Joseph Battise, 22, with first-degree marijuana possession, controlled substance possession, drug paraphernalia and first-degree receiving of stolen property.
Crossville Police stopped a car at Highway 68 and County Road 24 and found the driver, Joseph Lee Hulsey, 48, of Piedmont, to have active warrants with an outside agency on Oct. 24. They charged him for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Police from Crossville and Geraldine were joined by deputies while conducting a Oct. 25 traffic stop at the Marshall County Line. During their search, they found 14 grams of methamphetamine and charged Truman Wayne McCoy, Jr, 34, of Asbury, and Allen Irvin Lemaster, 43, of Albertville, with distribution of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Crossville Police conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 26 and found that Maria Caridad Marrero, 48, of Crossville, had controlled medications without a prescription. She was also charged with having drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Nick Welden thanked his deputies, narcotics agents and investigators as well as police departments in Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne their assistance over the last year.
Editor’s note: This information is sourced from public records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt and suspects are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges can change after court appearances.
