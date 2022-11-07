Authorities find trafficking quantities of drugs

During the month of October, authorities confiscated more than 3,000 grams of methamphetamine and over 3,000 grams of marijuana. They also uncovered several drug trafficking/manufacturing operations and seized undisclosed quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, guns, drug paraphernalia and cash. They also recovered some stolen items.

One of the most alarming incidents occurred on Oct. 26 as DeKalb County narcotics agents and deputies joined Fort Payne Police in conducting a search warrant at a residence on Steele Avenue SW in Fort Payne, according to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. There, they discovered quantities of methamphetamine to be considered trafficking, marijuana, ecstasy, hydrocodone, fentanyl, cocaine and a liquid methamphetamine conversion lab. They also found undisclosed amounts of money, several guns, edibles and drug paraphernalia. This led them to charge Dylan Austin Stephens, 23, of Fort Payne, with seven counts of possessing a controlled substance, first degree marijuana possession, first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance and three warrants for failure to appear. Also charged was Deana Marie Betz, 29, of Fort Payne, on six counts of controlled substance possession, drug trafficking, first degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, first degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia. The Department of Human Resources was also called to the scene due to a child being in the home.

