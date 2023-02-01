Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., was the keynote speaker at the DeKalb County Democratic Party Executive Committee’s homecoming brunch held on Jan. 28 in Fort Payne.
Jones spoke about the importance of county committees and the 2024 election and 2026 elections.
Also speaking at the event was Christopher Bravo, representing Young Democrats as well as the Hispanic community.
Jones served Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 2018 to 2021, after winning a special election in 2017 over former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.
In 2000, Jones prosecuted Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. and Bobby Frank Cherry, two members of the Ku Klux Klan, for their roles in the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. Jones recounts the history in his 2019 book “Bending Toward Justice: The Birmingham Church Bombing that Changed the Course of Civil Rights.”
