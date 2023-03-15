“Far and Wide,” a popular national travel publication, recently declared the best national park in Alabama is Fort Payne’s Little River Canyon National Preserve.
“Little River Canyon National Preserve is a great place for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Editor Mariana Zapata. “The trail allows for hiking and mountain biking, though you can also swim in natural pools and waterfalls. Visit to see the Southern Appalachians at their best.”
Little River Canyon is recognized as the deepest canyon east of the Mississippi and is a natural wonder. What makes it so unique is that it flows for most of its length atop Lookout Mountain in Northeast Alabama.
Little River Canyon became a part of the National Park System in 1992. However, the canyon was used as a dumping ground for abandoned and stolen vehicles in the 1970s and early 1980s. The Alabama State Parks and the National Guard teamed up to remove the cars in the mid-1980s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.